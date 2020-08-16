Previous
blue spoon by northy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzUhfYAxDTY

i played around with making colourful backdrops in PS today... i then moved them to my iPad... put a spoon on top and captured the reflections... which resulted in things like this 😎

for August abstract of course... and also the latest macro challenge which has the theme of "curves, arcs or circles"
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43942/new-macro-challenge-curves-arcs-or-circles
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
