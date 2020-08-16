Sign up
Photo 596
blue spoon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzUhfYAxDTY
i played around with making colourful backdrops in PS today... i then moved them to my iPad... put a spoon on top and captured the reflections... which resulted in things like this 😎
for August abstract of course... and also the latest macro challenge which has the theme of "curves, arcs or circles"
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43942/new-macro-challenge-curves-arcs-or-circles
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
☠northy
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
16th August 2020 12:55pm
Tags
blue
,
macro
,
abstract
,
blues
,
colour
,
ipad light
,
what is this colour of which you speak
,
northy-soundtrack
,
abstractaug2020
,
driven to abstraction
,
northy-abstract2020
,
macro-arcs
