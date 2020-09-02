Sign up
Photo 613
black heart / abducted by aliens
uhm... so... yeah...
this would be the pawn shot given the twirl treatment in PS... i think this has a rather interesting vibe... you are, of course, free to think differently 🤣
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4025
photos
398
followers
51
following
167% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th August 2020 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
photoshop
,
pawn
,
ps
,
twirl
,
chess piece
,
etsooi
,
30 days of pawn
