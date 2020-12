so... thought i'd give a quick whirl at the new technique challenge... photo-elasticity...it involves an iPad screen, a polarizing filter and some plastic... this is wrapping from a plastic fork... the saran wrap i tried did not work... neither did a clear plastic lid from something i had lying around...not sure what to make of this, but it was an interesting diversion while procrastinating (i really should be getting ready for Christmas)edited to add: it feels a little "Klimt-ish"