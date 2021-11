for get pushed this week @aecasey challenged me to draw inspiration from my first fav... a very cool challenge - i just wish i'd been able to do it justice!the image i was using is this awesome photo by @shutterbugger (she still posts occasionally)i actually used my second fav, as the first is from someone who is no longer on the site and i couldn't really see the image...i was debating how much to try to fix the lens distortion of the wide angle... in the end i left it pretty much as is... the ground, btw, is very uneven so the can't in the horizon is, i think, relatively true to life...