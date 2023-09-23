Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 822
letters (also not SOOC)
prompt at 52Frames this week is "wabi sabi" which i always seem to struggle with... yesterday's chair was a maybe... this is another maybe... it's a detail on a door in a rather derelict building in Cardiff...
(exif is off)
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5336
photos
305
followers
44
following
225% complete
View this month »
814
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
Latest from all albums
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
822
4200
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
23rd September 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texture
,
detail
,
cardiff
,
wabi sabi
,
52frames-2023-northy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close