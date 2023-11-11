Sign up
Previous
Photo 834
leaf me alone!
a "red" image for the OWO thing... i prolly was meant to do a poppy but the ones i have aren't particularly photogenic...
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Album
just because...
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th November 2023 9:54am
Tags
leaf
,
selective colour
,
owo-6
,
phone-vember
JackieR
ace
Nice one!!
November 11th, 2023
