running out of time...

HELP!!! i seem to have fallen down the rabbit hole and canNOT get myself back out...



prompt on 52Frames this week is bokeh... for some reason i decided i was going to do a rabbit mask shot.. mostly because when done right the glitter on the mask comes up with bokeh quite nicely...



and i was going to use the teacup... only i broke the teacup before i could get the picture i wanted...



so decided to us the clock... and for some reason, ended up here...



most of the bokeh was added in PS using one of my iPhone images from the other day...



really - i need to regroup and think of something else but at this point i'm pretty much out of time, so.....