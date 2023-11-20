Sign up
Previous
Photo 836
switched
for get pushed this week
@kali66
challenged me to unreal colour... this might not end well 🙄🙃🤣...
this is something like 20 images of the light switches smooshed together in PS using the hard light layer style, then converted to b&w in nik silver fx, and then split tones added in LR...
so yeah... basically a craptastic mess... party on 🥴
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5410
photos
305
followers
43
following
229% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
just because...
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th November 2023 8:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
abstract
,
colour
,
ps
,
iphoneography
,
etsooi
,
craptastic mess
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
phone-vember
,
get-pushed-590
,
abstract-78
☠northy
ace
@kali66
- here's one... there will almost certainly be more 🙃
November 21st, 2023
