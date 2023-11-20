Previous
switched by northy
switched

for get pushed this week @kali66 challenged me to unreal colour... this might not end well 🙄🙃🤣...

this is something like 20 images of the light switches smooshed together in PS using the hard light layer style, then converted to b&w in nik silver fx, and then split tones added in LR...

so yeah... basically a craptastic mess... party on 🥴
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy ace
@kali66 - here's one... there will almost certainly be more 🙃
November 21st, 2023  
