Photo 837
adventures in dystopia
a bunch of pictures smooshed together in PS, converted to b&w... with split tones added for codlth...
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
just because...
iPhone 15 Pro
22nd November 2023
ps
,
split tones
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
laters
☠northy
ace
@kali66
😊
November 23rd, 2023
kali
ace
oh wow thats awesome, like a backdrop to a dystopian movie
November 23rd, 2023
