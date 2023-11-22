Previous
adventures in dystopia by northy
Photo 837

adventures in dystopia

a bunch of pictures smooshed together in PS, converted to b&w... with split tones added for codlth...
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
229% complete

Photo Details

☠northy ace
@kali66 😊
November 23rd, 2023  
kali ace
oh wow thats awesome, like a backdrop to a dystopian movie
November 23rd, 2023  
