Dog-Rose hips by novab
44 / 365

Dog-Rose hips

Flash of red February.

I was excited to find a red subject to match my theme this month. I added a heart bokeh filter to add the love.

Happy Valentine's Day to all who celebrate!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Nova

ace
@novab
