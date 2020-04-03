Sign up
93 / 365
Splash of blue
Another shot from the water sessions and the 3rd week of being at home with my people.
I hope you have a great weekend, are safe and healthy. :)
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1856
photos
137
followers
66
following
Views
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th March 2020 12:00pm
Tags
blue
,
water
,
macro
,
drops
,
wet
,
splash
,
crown
