The little town by novab
113 / 365

The little town

This little 1.5 inch tall metal stencil shows some of the main buildings in this this town and is normally curved around a candle in the center. Today I light it to bring light and positive thoughts to a special family that lives here.

28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

