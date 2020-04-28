Sign up
The little town
This little 1.5 inch tall metal stencil shows some of the main buildings in this this town and is normally curved around a candle in the center. Today I light it to bring light and positive thoughts to a special family that lives here.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1877
photos
134
followers
66
following
Views
7
365 - year 6
NIKON D3300
27th April 2020 12:18pm
candle
decoration
switzerland
zug
