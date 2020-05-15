Previous
Next
They call me Mr. by novab
119 / 365

They call me Mr.

Good news at my house, my hubby, who is working from home (for 8 weeks now), has finally received a computer from work. That means I get my computer back and can process my photos once again, just a spring has arrived.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
May 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise