They call me Mr.
Good news at my house, my hubby, who is working from home (for 8 weeks now), has finally received a computer from work. That means I get my computer back and can process my photos once again, just a spring has arrived.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
15th May 2020
15th May 20
Nova
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
Tags
bird
fence
cardinal
in the garden
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
May 16th, 2020
