Big momma by novab
125 / 365

Big momma

Found this large spider in the garden. Five years ago I would have screamed and ran away. Now I yell for a container to put her in so I can arrange a little photo shoot. :)

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!

Note: All is well at my place and we had 2 days in a row without any new covid cases in the province. :)
27th May 2020

Nova

@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
