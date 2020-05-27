Sign up
Previous
Next
125 / 365
Big momma
Found this large spider in the garden. Five years ago I would have screamed and ran away. Now I yell for a container to put her in so I can arrange a little photo shoot. :)
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
Note: All is well at my place and we had 2 days in a row without any new covid cases in the province. :)
27th May 2020
27th May 20
0
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1889
photos
133
followers
65
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th May 2020 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legs
,
spider
,
crawling
,
in my garden
