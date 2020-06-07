Sign up
Fun on the rocks
More shots from our outing at Peggy's Cove.
Thanks for all your comments and favs on the silhouettes shots. They are my favs too. :)
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1895
photos
132
followers
65
following
35% complete
6
365 - year 6
NIKON D3300
5th June 2020 7:14pm
rocks
,
clouds
,
prom
,
graduation
,
nova scotia
,
prom2020
,
my gir'l 'peggys cove
