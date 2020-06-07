Previous
Next
Fun on the rocks by novab
131 / 365

Fun on the rocks

More shots from our outing at Peggy's Cove.

Thanks for all your comments and favs on the silhouettes shots. They are my favs too. :)
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise