182 / 365
Cranberry Lake
Sad to say the summer is coming to an end soon and the temps are starting to cool off, but that just means this scene will become more beautiful with autumn leaves.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1946
photos
132
followers
63
following
49% complete
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
5
1
365 - year 6
NIKON D3300
22nd August 2020 10:01am
reflection
clouds
lake
wilderness
nova scotia
bluff
trail'
