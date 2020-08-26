Previous
Gertrude by novab
183 / 365

Gertrude

If I can visit a spider more than once in the same spot they deserve a name. I'll check on her again tomorrow to see if there is anything new happening.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
26th August 2020

Nova

@novab
Photo Details

