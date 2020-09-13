Sign up
The fields below
I'll admit it was a little unnerving looking straight down, but it got easier as the flight continued. We flew for approx. 50 minutes and reached a height of 1 mile. The views were awesome!
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1960
photos
133
followers
63
following
53% complete
View this month »
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
12th September 2020 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
ground
,
flying
,
basket
,
hot air balloon
,
nova soctia
Alexandra DG
Love the pov, fav
September 16th, 2020
