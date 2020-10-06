Previous
On the deck by novab
210 / 365

On the deck

Sometimes I set-up the leaves in my shots to my advantage, but not this time. This leaf was just waiting for me to come by with my camera to take this shot.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
Nova

@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go?
