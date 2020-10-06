Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
210 / 365
On the deck
Sometimes I set-up the leaves in my shots to my advantage, but not this time. This leaf was just waiting for me to come by with my camera to take this shot.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1982
photos
129
followers
60
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th October 2020 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
leaf
,
fall
,
autumn
,
deck
,
in my garden
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close