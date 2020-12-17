Previous
Make a wish by novab
265 / 365

Make a wish

Day 17 - Candles
Sometimes we all feel like we are burning the candle at both ends. Let's hope the week leading up to Christmas does not feel this way for you. Have a great day!
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
Love this and the connection with burning the candle at both ends made me laugh.
December 19th, 2020  
sheri
Neat effect.
December 19th, 2020  
