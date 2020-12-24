Sign up
Merry Christmas
May the new year bring you health, happiness, love and many more time spent with the ones you love. Wishing each and everyone the very best of the season. Merry Christmas!
24th December 2020
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
2051
photos
130
followers
62
following
365 - year 6
NIKON D3300
23rd December 2020 11:15am
snow
christmas
message
snowman
theme-holidays
