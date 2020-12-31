Sign up
Previous
Next
279 / 365
Happy New Year
May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and many new inspirations to your life. Wishing you all the best in 2021 and a healthy and happy new year.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
2
2
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
2061
photos
130
followers
63
following
76% complete
View this month »
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th December 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
party
,
nye
,
new year
,
theme-holidays
Mona
ace
What a great picture,... all the best to you my friend and your family! ✨💥💝
December 31st, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
This is a gorgeous photo Nova, wishing you and yours a Happy New Year as welll!
December 31st, 2020
