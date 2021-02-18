Sign up
313 / 365
Cup and saucer
Continuing with my 'Flash of Red' February and items found in my kitchen.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2097
photos
148
followers
65
following
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th February 2021 12:12pm
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
tea
,
50mm
,
cup
,
saucer
,
high-key
,
niftyfifty
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
Martina
ace
I just love your interpretation of flash of red February. Excellent work. I am looking forward to the rest of it
February 18th, 2021
