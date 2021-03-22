Previous
Red paper 4 by novab
Red paper 4

For the rainbow month - working with white printer paper, gel filters & light.

Thanks for all your kind comments & favs on my rainbow paper images. I hope you enjoy all the bright colours. :)
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, this one is very different! Love the pattern and the varied tones.
March 22nd, 2021  
