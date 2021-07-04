Previous
Cheers! by novab
Cheers!

There is always a reason to celebrate everyday, you just have to find out what it is.

Thanks for stopping by and have a fabulous day!
Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I have a book which lists dozens of reasons for celebrations on every day of the year. Some times the best reason for a celebration is the birthday of an obscure Brazilian philosopher, but hey I'm not too picky. :)
July 4th, 2021  
Debra
Agree! Nice image
July 4th, 2021  
