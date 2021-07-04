Sign up
Photo 401
Cheers!
There is always a reason to celebrate everyday, you just have to find out what it is.
Thanks for stopping by and have a fabulous day!
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
2
2
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd July 2021 3:00pm
hand
,
wine glass
,
wine
,
wooden
,
red wine
,
cheers
,
prop
,
nb-hand
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I have a book which lists dozens of reasons for celebrations on every day of the year. Some times the best reason for a celebration is the birthday of an obscure Brazilian philosopher, but hey I'm not too picky. :)
July 4th, 2021
Debra
Agree! Nice image
July 4th, 2021
