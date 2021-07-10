Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 407
In the meadow
This one might be a good shot for the monthly theme-motion.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2197
photos
157
followers
70
following
111% complete
View this month »
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th July 2021 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
trail
,
meadow
,
seeds
,
theme-motion
Lin
ace
Great focus and dof
July 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close