The first fire of the season.... by novab
128 / 365

The first fire of the season....

but not the first whiskey.

I love the soft light from the fireplace. It's so warm and love the glow.
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
So inviting!
November 20th, 2022  
