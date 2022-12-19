Sign up
145 / 365
Luggage locks
I had to dig out the suitcases and locks for our Christmas trip. It will be great to spend this time with my hubby's family this year.
Thanks for stopping by & enjoy your day!
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
3
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2428
photos
146
followers
74
following
39% complete
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
9
3
365 - year 8
NIKON D3300
19th December 2022 3:22pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
christmas
,
trip
,
flying
,
suitcase
,
lock
,
vacation
Maggiemae
ace
The locks and the suitcase look so new and unused! Hope your travels are safe!
December 19th, 2022
Kathy
ace
interesting locks. Have a good trip.
December 19th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Have a wonderful trip and holiday
December 19th, 2022
