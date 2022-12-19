Previous
Luggage locks by novab
Luggage locks

I had to dig out the suitcases and locks for our Christmas trip. It will be great to spend this time with my hubby's family this year.

19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Maggiemae ace
The locks and the suitcase look so new and unused! Hope your travels are safe!
December 19th, 2022  
Kathy ace
interesting locks. Have a good trip.
December 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Have a wonderful trip and holiday
December 19th, 2022  
