194 / 365
bolt & washer - 4
I'm participating this month in Flash of Red. Here's another low key image for my checkerboard calendar. Thanks for stopping to have a look and enjoy your day!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2479
photos
151
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st January 2023 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
washer
,
macro
,
bolt
,
low-key
Dawn
ace
Nice
February 23rd, 2023
