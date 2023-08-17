Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
231 / 365
Hi there!
Just across the street from my house I spotted this white tail deer having a snack. Hope you are having a fabulous day!
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2517
photos
142
followers
69
following
63% complete
View this month »
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th August 2023 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
white tail deer
,
in my garden summer green trees leaves
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close