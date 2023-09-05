Sign up
233 / 365
Trail
While looking at this sign, it says the trail goes in many directions, but not sure where each one ends. So it was a great opportunity to take a break and be a little silly.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th September 2023 12:06pm
Tags
nature
,
family
,
trail
,
hiking
,
vacation
,
selfie
,
nfld
