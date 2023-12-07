Previous
Gingerbread man by novab
Gingerbread man

This new little cookie cutter is hanging around waiting for something delicious to happen. Maybe this weekend. :)
Thanks for stopping by & enjoy your day!
7th December 2023

Corinne C ace
Great composition and reflecting light
December 7th, 2023  
