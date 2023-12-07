Sign up
Previous
239 / 365
Gingerbread man
This new little cookie cutter is hanging around waiting for something delicious to happen. Maybe this weekend. :)
Thanks for stopping by & enjoy your day!
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
1
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
239
Tags
kitchen
,
reflection
,
gingerbread man
,
cutter
,
cookie cutter
Corinne C
ace
Great composition and reflecting light
December 7th, 2023
