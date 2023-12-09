Previous
Candy canes and decorations by novab
240 / 365

Candy canes and decorations

This little guy is making some cookie decorations from the candy canes we have at home. So nice to have some help with my baking.

Have a wonderful day!
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
This is cute.
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise