Candy canes and decorations
This little guy is making some cookie decorations from the candy canes we have at home. So nice to have some help with my baking.
Have a wonderful day!
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Nova
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
365 - year 8/9
NIKON D3300
9th December 2023 2:29pm
christmas
gnome
decorations
candy cane
Kathy
This is cute.
December 9th, 2023
Getting Started Guide
Terms of Service
Support / Feedback / Contact
Advertise
