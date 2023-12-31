Previous
Cheers to a New Year! by novab
Cheers to a New Year!

Wishing each and everyone a very Happy New Year! May you find happiness in the little things life offers.

Health, Peace & Love
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
CC Folk ace
Happy New Year to you and your family, Nova!
December 31st, 2023  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderfully celebratory image! Thank you for your kind wishes and all the best to you and your loved ones. Cheers Rob
December 31st, 2023  
