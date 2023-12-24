Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
Santa
Sending you the warmest of wishes for a great Christmas and health & happiness in the New Year. Cheers! :D
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
2
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2537
photos
139
followers
66
following
68% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
24th December 2023 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
santa
,
cheers
,
selfie
Louise & Ken
I'd recognize that face anywhere! I knew in a moment it was St Nova up to elf tricks again!!! Merry Christmas!
December 24th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Merry Christmas Nova!
Cheers 🥂
December 24th, 2023
