250 / 365
Celebrations
Most years we celebrate Christmas a little early with these people, as they travel to see family during the holidays. It's always fun and they are just like family to us.
Have a fabulous day!
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
0
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2536
photos
139
followers
66
following
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Tags
christmas
,
portrait
,
family
,
love
,
celebrate
,
laughs
