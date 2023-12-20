Previous
Celebrations by novab
250 / 365

Celebrations

Most years we celebrate Christmas a little early with these people, as they travel to see family during the holidays. It's always fun and they are just like family to us.
Have a fabulous day!
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise