Previous
Boots by novab
254 / 365

Boots

Always good to have these winter boots on those cold snowy days.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Brr this looks cold. I hope you are wearing thick socks too.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise