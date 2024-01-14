Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
255 / 365
The light
The shadow and light are what caught my eye today. As for this fellow, he caught my eye many years ago.
Hope you have a fantastic day!
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2541
photos
139
followers
66
following
69% complete
View this month »
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th January 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
winter
,
walking
,
trail
,
hubby
,
nova scotia
,
shubie trails
Corinne C
ace
Awesome shot with your husband's silhouette in the light
January 14th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely burst of light, at the end of the path.
January 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close