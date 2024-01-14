Previous
The light by novab
The light

The shadow and light are what caught my eye today. As for this fellow, he caught my eye many years ago.

Hope you have a fantastic day!
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Corinne C ace
Awesome shot with your husband's silhouette in the light
January 14th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely burst of light, at the end of the path.
January 15th, 2024  
