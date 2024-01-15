Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
Frozen bits
The lake is not completely frozen, as you can see. I'm guessing it won't be long now before it happens.
Have a fantastic day!
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
4
2
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
water
,
winter
,
branches
,
rock
,
lake
,
frozen
Rob Z
ace
Such an interesting photo - I really like those huge slabs of ice.
January 16th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wow! The ice is really interesting
January 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Very nice
January 16th, 2024
haskar
ace
This stone reminds me of a frog.
January 16th, 2024
