Previous
Frozen bits by novab
256 / 365

Frozen bits

The lake is not completely frozen, as you can see. I'm guessing it won't be long now before it happens.

Have a fantastic day!
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such an interesting photo - I really like those huge slabs of ice.
January 16th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wow! The ice is really interesting
January 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Very nice
January 16th, 2024  
haskar ace
This stone reminds me of a frog.
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise