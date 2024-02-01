Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
261 / 365
Centimeters verses inches
I still think in inches, even though Canada implemented the metric system on April 1, 1975.
Here's my first photo for the monthly theme, flash of red. Have a great day!
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2547
photos
137
followers
66
following
71% complete
View this month »
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st February 2024 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
inches
,
measure
,
length
,
centimeters
,
for2024
Corinne C
ace
Great capture with lovely reflections
February 1st, 2024
Lesley
ace
I’m with you on this. I still think in feet and inches. Love how you’ve captured this.
February 1st, 2024
Milanie
ace
What a great start - love the pov and dof
February 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I, likewise, still think in inches even though the metric system was introduced here in 1974. The photo captures the idea so well.
February 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fab focus
February 1st, 2024
Me again
Very nice!
February 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close