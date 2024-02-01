Previous
Centimeters verses inches by novab
Centimeters verses inches

I still think in inches, even though Canada implemented the metric system on April 1, 1975.

Here's my first photo for the monthly theme, flash of red. Have a great day!

1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Corinne C ace
Great capture with lovely reflections
February 1st, 2024  
Lesley ace
I’m with you on this. I still think in feet and inches. Love how you’ve captured this.
February 1st, 2024  
Milanie ace
What a great start - love the pov and dof
February 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I, likewise, still think in inches even though the metric system was introduced here in 1974. The photo captures the idea so well.
February 1st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab focus
February 1st, 2024  
Me again
Very nice!
February 1st, 2024  
