Previous
262 / 365
Heavy load
They say ants can carry 50x their weight. I did not weigh the ant or banana to see if this is correct.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd February 2024 10:58am
Tags
b&w
,
banana
,
macro
,
ant
,
ant-ameise
,
for24
