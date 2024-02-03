Sign up
Glasses
Recently we've been sorting old toys of my daughters and I did keep a couple things that might make interesting images, like Barbie's sunglasses. The other glasses are mine, if you did not figure that out already.
Have a fabulous day!
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd February 2024 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
glasses
,
reflection
,
barbie
,
seeing
,
for24
