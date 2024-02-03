Previous
Glasses by novab
Glasses

Recently we've been sorting old toys of my daughters and I did keep a couple things that might make interesting images, like Barbie's sunglasses. The other glasses are mine, if you did not figure that out already.
Have a fabulous day!
3rd February 2024

Nova

@novab
Photo Details

