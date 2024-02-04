Sign up
Previous
264 / 365
charge me up
Nothing wrong with using a little duck-tape to help fix your charging wire. For the Flash of red theme this month.
Have a great day!
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2550
photos
137
followers
66
following
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
5
5
1
365 - year 8/9
NIKON D7500
3rd February 2024 11:14am
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
wire
,
charger
,
for24
,
duck-tape
Paul J
ace
Every do-it-yourselfer swears by duck tape. It’s saved the day for me many times. Nice shot!
February 4th, 2024
