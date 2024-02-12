Previous
3:24 by novab
272 / 365

3:24

Tea time for the FOR2024 month of b&w with a flash of red on the 14th.
Have a great day!
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada.
74% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely still life
February 12th, 2024  
