After the rain.
After the rain.

Today I met Lyuba again, we were sitting on a bench in the shade on the playground. Yesterday I invited Lyuba to ice cream and now the more I get to know her, I want to help her more and more, but I can’t help her much.
Hope everyone is doing well!
Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
