Wi-Fi is a luxury, and now we are connected to the network through a wire. by nyngamynga
Wi-Fi is a luxury, and now we are connected to the network through a wire.

A wire from the Internet has been stretched throughout the apartment for more than a day. It so happened that our network at some point became unprotected and open. And now it is extremely dangerous, anyone can connect, write something forbidden from our IP address somewhere, and everything is possible and there is nothing to sit in jail for. So my husband got into the router system and in the end he made our network closed, but also turned off the router. So we are now without communication, there is a connection, but it flows through the red wire. The master who repairs the whole thing has gone on vacation and will be back at the end of the month.
Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
