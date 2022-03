Colorful

Again the florist provides a subject. I have a bus stop just outside, and I’ve seen these flowers and wanted to capture them.

I had a little chat with the florist, and she was surprised that I just came out of the bus to get the picture, while passengers were still sitting in the bus. I had one minute to use, took the picture, and spoke a little more with the florist. She ended the conversation with “ now you need to go” I had passed departure time with one minute :)