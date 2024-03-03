Previous
Carnation by okvalle
Photo 1159

Carnation

Dried carnation from the Valentine's decoration.
A lazy Sunday at home today, so this is what I came up with.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
317% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise