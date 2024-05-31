Previous
Fresh Shrimps by okvalle
Fresh Shrimps

I met this fisherman at Oslo harbour selling fresh shrimps. I had a little conversation with him. He told me that he was happy with his sales. It has been a good month of May he said.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
May 31st, 2024  
