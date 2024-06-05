Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
Common Goldeneye
An extra image today. I rejected it first as my daily picture, but after some editing I can present it. Not the best focus, and it was a bit noisy. Still I managed to get a somewhat decent picture if it.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Karen
ace
Very nice - really lovely ripples in the water. The bird has amazing eyes.
June 5th, 2024
